Perpetual Resources Unveils Promising Exploration Results

Perpetual Resources Ltd has reported a dynamic quarter with significant exploration successes at its Isabella Lithium Project in Brazil, where multiple spodumene occurrences were identified. The company also concluded a promising maiden drill program at the Raptor Rare Earth Project, revealing new REE mineralisation. Additionally, Perpetual raised over $1 million through capital raising initiatives, underscoring investor confidence in its ambitious projects.

