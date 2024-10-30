News & Insights

Perpetual Resources Unveils Promising Exploration Results

October 30, 2024 — 12:18 am EDT

Perpetual Resources Ltd. (AU:PEC) has released an update.

Perpetual Resources Ltd has reported a dynamic quarter with significant exploration successes at its Isabella Lithium Project in Brazil, where multiple spodumene occurrences were identified. The company also concluded a promising maiden drill program at the Raptor Rare Earth Project, revealing new REE mineralisation. Additionally, Perpetual raised over $1 million through capital raising initiatives, underscoring investor confidence in its ambitious projects.

