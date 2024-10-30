News & Insights

Perpetual Resources Partners with Invest Minas for Brazilian Projects

October 30, 2024 — 12:28 am EDT

Perpetual Resources Ltd. (AU:PEC) has released an update.

Perpetual Resources Ltd has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the State Economic Development Department and Invest Minas to advance its exploration projects in Minas Gerais, Brazil. This partnership will aid in the development of lithium, rare earth, and tin projects, benefiting from government support in project approvals and local partnerships. This collaboration is seen as a significant step in strengthening Perpetual’s position in the emerging battery feedstock supply chain.

