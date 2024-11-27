News & Insights

Perpetual Resources Ltd Shareholders Back AGM Resolutions

November 27, 2024 — 04:10 am EST

Perpetual Resources Ltd. (AU:PEC) has released an update.

Perpetual Resources Ltd successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, demonstrating strong shareholder support. Key approvals included director re-elections, a 10% placement facility, and the issuance of performance rights. These outcomes indicate a positive outlook for the company’s strategic initiatives and governance.

