Perpetual Resources Ltd Shareholders Back AGM Resolutions

Perpetual Resources Ltd. (AU:PEC) has released an update.
Perpetual Resources Ltd successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, demonstrating strong shareholder support. Key approvals included director re-elections, a 10% placement facility, and the issuance of performance rights. These outcomes indicate a positive outlook for the company’s strategic initiatives and governance.
