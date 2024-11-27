Perpetual Resources Initiates Trading Halt Ahead of Key Announcement

Perpetual Resources Ltd. (AU:PEC) has released an update.
Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX: PEC) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an upcoming announcement related to a capital raising. This move has piqued the interest of investors, as trading halts often precede significant company developments. The halt is expected to last until December 2, 2024, unless the announcement is made earlier.
