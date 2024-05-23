Perpetual Resources Expands Lithium Holdings

Perpetual Resources Ltd. (AU:PEC) has released an update.

Perpetual Resources Ltd has exercised options to acquire additional strategic lithium exploration territories adjacent to its Itinga project in Brazil’s ‘Lithium Valley.’ These new areas have confirmed lithium anomalies and historic artisanal mining sites, with further exploratory work planned to establish drill-ready targets later in the year. The company’s recent expansion aligns with its ongoing exploration programs, indicating a significant step towards solidifying its presence in the region.

