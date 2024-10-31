Perpetual Resources Ends 5 Million Options

Perpetual Resources Ltd. (AU:PEC) has released an update.

Perpetual Resources Limited has announced the cessation of 5 million options that expired on October 31, 2024. This development may impact the company’s stock performance, as investors consider the implications of these unexercised options. Such changes often influence market dynamics and investor sentiment.

