Perpetual Resources Boosts Team for REE Project

May 26, 2024 — 09:07 pm EDT

Perpetual Resources Ltd. (AU:PEC) has released an update.

Perpetual Resources Ltd has strengthened its team with the appointment of Mr. Karl Weber, a geologist with extensive experience in rare earth element (REE) exploration. Weber will manage the upcoming exploration program at the company’s Raptor Project in Brazil, a site within a region recognized for its REE potential. The company has already received positive initial feedback from local landowners and will provide further updates on its exploration strategy soon.

