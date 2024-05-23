News & Insights

Perpetual Limited Ups Stake in Star Entertainment

May 23, 2024 — 03:19 am EDT

Perpetual Limited (AU:PPT) has released an update.

Perpetual Limited has reported a change in their substantial holding in The Star Entertainment Group Limited, with their voting power increasing from 7.402% to 8.81% as of May 21, 2024. This marks a noteworthy adjustment in Perpetual’s investment position, reflecting a significant shift since their last notification on April 18, 2024.

