Perpetual Limited Ups Stake in Star Entertainment

Perpetual Limited has reported a change in their substantial holding in The Star Entertainment Group Limited, with their voting power increasing from 7.402% to 8.81% as of May 21, 2024. This marks a noteworthy adjustment in Perpetual’s investment position, reflecting a significant shift since their last notification on April 18, 2024.

