Perpetual Limited Ups Stake in Star Entertainment

Perpetual Limited has increased its stake in Star Entertainment Group Limited, with the latest filing showing a jump in voting power from 7.402% to 8.81%. This change was noted on May 21, 2024, marking a significant shift in the substantial holder’s interest since the previous notice on April 18, 2024. The details of the transactions leading to the change in ownership were referenced in annexure A of the filing.

