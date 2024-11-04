Perpetual Limited Sheds Stake in Star Entertainment

Star Entertainment Group Limited (AU:SGR) has released an update.

Perpetual Limited has ceased to be a substantial holder in The Star Entertainment Group Limited as of November 4, 2024. This change marks a significant shift in the ownership structure of the company, which could impact its future market performance. Investors may want to keep an eye on how this development influences The Star’s stock dynamics.

