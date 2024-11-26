Perpetual Limited Sells Stake in Beacon Lighting

Perpetual Limited (AU:PPT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Perpetual Limited has announced that it has ceased to be a substantial holder in Beacon Lighting Group Limited as of November 22, 2024. This change may impact Beacon Lighting’s stock dynamics and is an important development for investors to consider. The move indicates a shift in the investment stance of Perpetual Limited, a key player in the financial market.

For further insights into AU:PPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.