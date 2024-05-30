Perpetual Limited Reduces Stake in Nine Entertainment

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (AU:NEC) has released an update.

Perpetual Limited, a substantial holder in Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited, has altered its voting power, decreasing from 8.429% to 7.42% as of May 28, 2024. This change reflects a reduction in the number of voting shares they hold within the company. The detailed changes in their interest, including the nature and consideration given, can be found in the provided annexures.

