Perpetual Limited Reduces Stake in Kina Securities

Perpetual Limited has reduced its shareholding in Kina Securities Limited, with its stake now amounting to 5.076% of the company’s shares after selling a portion on the PNGX Markets Limited exchange. This transaction marks a decrease from its previous holding of 6.116%, reflecting a strategic adjustment in their investment portfolio.
