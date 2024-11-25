Perpetual Limited Reduces Stake in Kina Securities

Perpetual Limited (AU:PPT) has released an update.

Perpetual Limited has reduced its shareholding in Kina Securities Limited, with its stake now amounting to 5.076% of the company’s shares after selling a portion on the PNGX Markets Limited exchange. This transaction marks a decrease from its previous holding of 6.116%, reflecting a strategic adjustment in their investment portfolio.

