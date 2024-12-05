Perpetual Limited Issues New Performance Rights

Perpetual Limited (AU:PPT) has released an update.

Perpetual Limited has announced the issuance of 11,562 unquoted performance rights under an employee incentive scheme. These securities are restricted from transfer and will remain unquoted until the end of the restriction period, offering potential rewards to employees based on company performance.

