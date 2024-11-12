Perpetual Limited Issues New Performance Rights

News & Insights

November 12, 2024 — 12:37 am EST

Perpetual Limited (AU:PPT) has released an update.

Perpetual Limited has announced the issuance of 222,804 performance rights under their employee incentive scheme, with restrictions on transfer until the restriction period ends. These unquoted securities are not yet listed on the ASX. This move indicates Perpetual’s commitment to rewarding its employees and aligning their interests with the company’s long-term goals.

