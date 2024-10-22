Perpetual Limited Increases Stake in Orora Limited

Perpetual Limited (AU:PPT) has released an update.

Perpetual Limited has increased its stake in Orora Limited, boosting its voting power from 7.74% to 8.95%. This change reflects Perpetual’s growing influence in Orora, signaling potential strategic interests in the packaging company. Investors might find this development intriguing as it could impact Orora’s future business directions.

For further insights into AU:PPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.