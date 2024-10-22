News & Insights

Perpetual Limited Increases Stake in Orora Limited

October 22, 2024 — 02:19 am EDT

Perpetual Limited (AU:PPT) has released an update.

Perpetual Limited has increased its stake in Orora Limited, boosting its voting power from 7.74% to 8.95%. This change reflects Perpetual’s growing influence in Orora, signaling potential strategic interests in the packaging company. Investors might find this development intriguing as it could impact Orora’s future business directions.

