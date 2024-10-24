News & Insights

Stocks

Perpetual Limited Increases Stake in Nick Scali Ltd

October 24, 2024 — 01:56 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Perpetual Limited (AU:PPT) has released an update.

Perpetual Limited has increased its voting power in Nick Scali Ltd from 6.19% to 7.53%, marking a significant boost in its stake. This change highlights Perpetual’s growing influence in the furniture retailer, which could impact future business decisions. Investors might find this development intriguing as it may signal strategic moves or confidence in Nick Scali’s performance.

For further insights into AU:PPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.