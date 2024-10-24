Perpetual Limited Increases Stake in Myer Holdings

Perpetual Limited (AU:PPT) has released an update.

Perpetual Limited has increased its stake in Myer Holdings Limited, boosting its voting power from 6.229% to 7.322%. This change indicates Perpetual’s growing influence and interest in the company’s strategic direction, which could attract attention from investors monitoring shifts in shareholder influence.

