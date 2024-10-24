News & Insights

Stocks

Perpetual Limited Increases Stake in Myer Holdings

October 24, 2024 — 01:55 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Perpetual Limited (AU:PPT) has released an update.

Perpetual Limited has increased its stake in Myer Holdings Limited, boosting its voting power from 6.229% to 7.322%. This change indicates Perpetual’s growing influence and interest in the company’s strategic direction, which could attract attention from investors monitoring shifts in shareholder influence.

For further insights into AU:PPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.