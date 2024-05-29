Perpetual Limited Ends Major Stake in HMC Capital

Perpetual Limited (AU:PPT) has released an update.

Perpetual Limited, a significant investor in HMC Capital Limited, has ceased to be a substantial holder as of May 27, 2024. This follows their previous notification to the company in April. The details of the changes in voting interests that led to this shift have been provided in an annexure.

