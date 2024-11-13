Perpetual Limited Changes Its Stake in Sigma Healthcare

Sigma Healthcare Ltd (AU:SIG) has released an update.

Perpetual Limited has ceased to be a substantial holder in Sigma Healthcare Ltd, indicating a shift in its investment stance. This change might influence investor sentiment and market dynamics surrounding Sigma Healthcare, a key player in the healthcare sector. Investors should stay alert to further developments in the company’s shareholding structure.

