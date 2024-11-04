News & Insights

Perpetual Limited Boosts Stake in Coast Entertainment

November 04, 2024 — 01:07 am EST

Perpetual Limited (AU:PPT) has released an update.

Perpetual Limited has increased its voting power in Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited from 13.427% to 14.467%, as of October 31, 2024. This change indicates a growing influence of Perpetual Limited in the company, potentially impacting future corporate decisions. Investors in the stock market might find this development intriguing as it could signal strategic moves by Perpetual Limited.

