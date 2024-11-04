Perpetual Limited Boosts Stake in Coast Entertainment

Perpetual Limited (AU:PPT) has released an update.

Perpetual Limited has increased its voting power in Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited from 13.427% to 14.467%, as of October 31, 2024. This change indicates a growing influence of Perpetual Limited in the company, potentially impacting future corporate decisions. Investors in the stock market might find this development intriguing as it could signal strategic moves by Perpetual Limited.

For further insights into AU:PPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.