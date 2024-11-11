News & Insights

Stocks

Perpetual Limited Boosts Stake in A2 Milk

November 11, 2024 — 01:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Perpetual Limited (AU:PPT) has released an update.

Perpetual Limited has increased its voting power in A2 Milk Company Limited, rising from 7.07% to 8.203%, reflecting an accumulation of over 59 million shares. This strategic move may indicate Perpetual Limited’s growing confidence in A2 Milk’s potential, attracting attention from investors keen on tracking significant shareholder activities.

For further insights into AU:PPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.