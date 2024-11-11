Perpetual Limited Boosts Stake in A2 Milk

Perpetual Limited (AU:PPT) has released an update.

Perpetual Limited has increased its voting power in A2 Milk Company Limited, rising from 7.07% to 8.203%, reflecting an accumulation of over 59 million shares. This strategic move may indicate Perpetual Limited’s growing confidence in A2 Milk’s potential, attracting attention from investors keen on tracking significant shareholder activities.

