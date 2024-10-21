Perpetual Limited Announces Director Departure

Perpetual Limited (AU:PPT) has released an update.

Ian Hammond has stepped down as a director from Perpetual Limited as of October 17, 2024. Hammond held a significant number of shares through the Hammond Family Trust and a superannuation fund. This change in directorship could influence investor sentiments and strategic directions at Perpetual Limited.

