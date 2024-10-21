News & Insights

Stocks

Perpetual Limited Announces Director Departure

October 21, 2024 — 06:39 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Perpetual Limited (AU:PPT) has released an update.

Ian Hammond has stepped down as a director from Perpetual Limited as of October 17, 2024. Hammond held a significant number of shares through the Hammond Family Trust and a superannuation fund. This change in directorship could influence investor sentiments and strategic directions at Perpetual Limited.

For further insights into AU:PPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.