Perpetual Limited Adjusts Stake in Nine Entertainment

Perpetual Limited has reported a change in its substantial holding in Nine Entertainment Company Holdings Limited, with its voting power decreasing from 8.429% to 7.42% as of May 28, 2024. This adjustment reflects a reduction in the number of ordinary shares they hold, signifying a shift in their investment stance.

