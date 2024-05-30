News & Insights

Perpetual Limited Adjusts Stake in Nine Entertainment

May 30, 2024 — 04:43 am EDT

Perpetual Limited (AU:PPT) has released an update.

Perpetual Limited has reported a change in its substantial holding in Nine Entertainment Company Holdings Limited, with its voting power decreasing from 8.429% to 7.42% as of May 28, 2024. This adjustment reflects a reduction in the number of ordinary shares they hold, signifying a shift in their investment stance.

