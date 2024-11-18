News & Insights

Perpetual Limited Adjusts Stake in Infomedia

November 18, 2024 — 01:08 am EST

Perpetual Limited (AU:PPT) has released an update.

Perpetual Limited has reduced its voting power in Infomedia Limited from 9.502% to 7.065%, reflecting a change in their substantial holding. This shift indicates a significant adjustment in Perpetual’s investment strategy concerning Infomedia, a move that could potentially influence market perceptions and the company’s stock performance.

