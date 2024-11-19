Perpetual Limited Acquires Stake in Hansen Technologies

Perpetual Limited (AU:PPT) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Perpetual Limited has become a substantial holder in Hansen Technologies Limited, acquiring a 5.267% voting power with over 10.7 million ordinary shares. This move signifies Perpetual Limited’s strategic interest in Hansen Technologies, potentially influencing future business directions and market dynamics.

For further insights into AU:PPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.