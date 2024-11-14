News & Insights

Perpetual Equity’s Mixed October and Strategic Gains

Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Ltd. (AU:PIC) has released an update.

Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Ltd. experienced a mixed performance in October, with a notable contribution from Sigma Healthcare’s reverse listing and Premier Investments’ strategic moves. Despite a decline in the S&P/ASX 300 Accumulation Index, the company’s portfolio saw gains from certain sectors, emphasizing the strength of its diversified investments. The firm’s annual dividend yield stands at 6.8%, highlighting its commitment to providing value to shareholders.

