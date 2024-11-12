News & Insights

Perpetual Acquires Major Stake in Korvest Limited

November 12, 2024 — 01:07 am EST

Korvest Ltd. (AU:KOV) has released an update.

Perpetual Limited has become a substantial holder in Korvest Limited, acquiring a 5.006% voting power with 588,266 ordinary shares. This development marks a significant stake in the company, reflecting Perpetual’s strategic interest in Korvest’s operations. Investors might find this move intriguing as it could influence Korvest’s market dynamics.

