Perpetua Resources: DoD Conditionally Awards Up To $34.6 Mln In Additional Funding

(RTTNews) - Perpetua Resources Corp. (PPTA, PPTA.TO) said its subsidiary, Perpetua Resources Idaho, was conditionally awarded up to $34.6 million in additional funding under the existing Technology Investment Agreement through Title III of the Defense Production Act. This , brings total Defense Production Act Title III funding to $59.4 million. Perpetua Resources noted that the DPA funding does not interrupt the ongoing NEPA review.

"This latest award from the Department of Defense brings us a step closer to realizing our vision for the Stibnite Gold Project," said Laurel Sayer, President and CEO of Perpetua Resources.

