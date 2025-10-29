Perpetua Resources (TSX:PPTA) Price Target Increased by 18.31% to 40.40

The average one-year price target for Perpetua Resources (TSX:PPTA) has been revised to $40.40 / share. This is an increase of 18.31% from the prior estimate of $34.15 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.36% from the latest reported closing price of $35.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 301 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perpetua Resources. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 27.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPTA is 0.20%, an increase of 7.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 46.88% to 82,344K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paulson holds 32,347K shares representing 30.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,772K shares , representing an increase of 23.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPTA by 28.80% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,620K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,182K shares , representing an increase of 67.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPTA by 215.62% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 3,608K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,473K shares , representing an increase of 59.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPTA by 165.32% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 3,263K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company.

Sprott holds 2,793K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,395K shares , representing a decrease of 21.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPTA by 18.54% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.