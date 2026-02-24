Perpetua Resources (TSX:PPTA) Price Target Increased by 10.88% to 45.65

The average one-year price target for Perpetua Resources (TSX:PPTA) has been revised to $45.65 / share. This is an increase of 10.88% from the prior estimate of $41.17 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $58.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.81% from the latest reported closing price of $41.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 329 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perpetua Resources. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPTA is 0.19%, an increase of 7.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.90% to 88,093K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paulson holds 32,347K shares representing 26.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 5,945K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 99.72%.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,926K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,841K shares , representing an increase of 2.91%.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,911K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares , representing an increase of 96.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPTA by 3,921.68% over the last quarter.

Sprott holds 2,350K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,352K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%.

