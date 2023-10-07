Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Price Target Increased by 5.67% to 11.30

The average one-year price target for Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) has been revised to 11.30 / share. This is an increase of 5.67% from the prior estimate of 10.70 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 12.77 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 126.99% from the latest reported closing price of 4.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perpetua Resources. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 76.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPTA is 0.18%, a decrease of 57.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.66% to 46,782K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paulson holds 24,772K shares representing 39.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kopernik Global Investors holds 5,251K shares representing 8.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sun Valley Gold holds 4,968K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,793K shares, representing a decrease of 16.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPTA by 27.84% over the last quarter.

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 2,330K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Krilogy Financial holds 1,621K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,465K shares, representing an increase of 9.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPTA by 2.36% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.