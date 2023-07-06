Perpetua Resources (STU:9MIB) Price Target Increased by 39.40% to 9.61

The average one-year price target for Perpetua Resources (STU:9MIB) has been revised to 9.61 / share. This is an increase of 39.40% from the prior estimate of 6.89 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.83 to a high of 11.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 200.32% from the latest reported closing price of 3.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perpetua Resources. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 10.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9MIB is 0.43%, an increase of 132.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.62% to 49,070K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paulson holds 24,772K shares representing 39.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sun Valley Gold holds 5,793K shares representing 9.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kopernik Global Investors holds 5,251K shares representing 8.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

B. Riley Fbr holds 2,531K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company.

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 2,330K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

