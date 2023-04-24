Perpetua Resources (STU:9MIB) Price Target Decreased by 29.62% to 6.89

The average one-year price target for Perpetua Resources (STU:9MIB) has been revised to 6.89 / share. This is an decrease of 29.62% from the prior estimate of 9.80 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.85 to a high of 8.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.33% from the latest reported closing price of 4.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perpetua Resources. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9MIB is 0.39%, an increase of 134.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.64% to 49,880K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paulson holds 24,772K shares representing 39.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sun Valley Gold holds 5,793K shares representing 9.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,614K shares, representing an increase of 20.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9MIB by 237.56% over the last quarter.

Kopernik Global Investors holds 5,251K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

B. Riley Financial holds 2,531K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,577K shares, representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9MIB by 18.57% over the last quarter.

B. Riley Fbr holds 2,531K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company.

