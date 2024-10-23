News & Insights

Perpetua Resources price target raised to $15 from $12 at Roth MKM

October 23, 2024 — 08:45 am EDT

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on Perpetua Resources (PPTA) to $15 from $12 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company continues to receive bipartisan support for its Stibnite Gold Project, and its its unique potential to produce antimony for clean energy and national defense applications has the support of both parties in the U.S. Senate, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The upcoming Presidential election will have no influence on them receiving a positive Final Record of Decision at the end of 2024, and functionaries in the U.S. Forest Service should remain in place, the firm added.

