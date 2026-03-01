Perpetua Resources President Sells $12M Worth of Shares Amid Upcoming Q4 Earnings

Key Points

A top executive at Perpetua Resources sold nearly a quarter of her total insider shares on Feb. 12, 2026.

She retains 34,607 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) that can be converted into Common Shares.

Margaret McKinsey Lyon, Senior Vice President of External Affairs at Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA), reported the sale of 43,722 Common Shares on Feb. 12, 2026, valued at approximately $1.21 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 43,722 Transaction value ~$1.21M Post-transaction shares (direct) 145,746 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$4M

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price of $27.57 on Feb. 12, 2026.

Key questions

What prompted this sale, and what is the derivative context?

The disposition followed the vesting and settlement of equity awards (Restricted Share Units and Performance Share Units), and the shares were sold to cover tax withholding obligations.

This is the largest single-day sale by the insider, representing 23.08% of direct holdings.

Company overview

Metric Value Price $36.86 Market capitalization $4.59 billion Net Loss (TTM) $44.29M 1-year price change 332.12%

*Price and one-year price change based on data from Feb. 28, 2026.

Company snapshot

Perpetua Resources Corp. is a U.S.-based mineral exploration and development-stage company with an operational focus on acquiring mining properties and exploring for gold, silver, antimony, and other critical minerals. Its goal is to advance mineral resources within the U.S. for potential future extraction.

What this transaction means for investors

We’ve seen the mineral industry become increasingly valuable over recent years, and gold, one of the top precious metals, is increasingly becoming a hot commodity, especially as geopolitical tensions rise and international supply becomes a problem. Antimony is another mineral that is highly sought after, as it’s used in batteries, semiconductors, and everyday appliances.

In late 2025, the Pentagon invested $4.5 billion into the critical minerals market, with a desire for the U.S. to strengthen domestic mining to secure the supply of critical minerals. This benefits companies like Perpetua Resources greatly, as the development-stage company seeks to mine gold and antimony domestically through the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, a restoration project in the area.

Perpetua’s stock soared ~125% in 2025, and is already up nearly 50% percent in 2026 (as of Feb. 28). With the company already having high expectations for its upcoming Q4 FY 2025 earnings report on March 18, the stock may be poised for even further substantial growth.

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2026.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.