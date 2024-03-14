Perpetua Resources President And CEO Laurel Sayer To Step Down; Jon Cherry Named Successor

(RTTNews) - Perpetua Resources Corp. (PPTA, PPTA.TO) announced Thursday that its President and CEO, Laurel Sayer, intends to step down from the role and as a Board member, effective March 14.

The Board of Directors has appointed Jon Cherry to succeed Laurel Sayer as President and CEO and as a Board member with effect from the same day. The appointment comes as the Stibnite Gold Project completes permitting and transitions into development and operations.

Sayer will retire effective April 1, 2025 after seven years of leading the firm through the permitting process.

Further, the Board has also appointed Jessica Largent, the CFO of Perpetua Resources, as a Board member, and will serve as Senior Advisor to the CEO through March 2025.

Cherry, who holds over 33 years of extensive mining industry experience, most recently served as Chairman, President, and CEO of PolyMet Mining.

Before Polymet, Cherry served as a senior leader for Resolution Copper JV Project, owned by Rio Tinto and BHP, among others.

Largent was appointed Chief Financial Officer in April 2022 after joining in February 2021 as Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations.

