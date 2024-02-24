Perpetua Resources (PPTA) Price Target Increased by 30.79% to 8.45

The average one-year price target for Perpetua Resources (NasdaqCM:PPTA) has been revised to 8.45 / share. This is an increase of 30.79% from the prior estimate of 6.46 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.52 to a high of 9.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 207.45% from the latest reported closing price of 2.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 141 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perpetua Resources. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 4.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPTA is 0.35%, an increase of 74.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.98% to 58,320K shares. The put/call ratio of PPTA is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paulson holds 24,772K shares representing 38.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 8,200K shares representing 12.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kopernik Global Investors holds 5,251K shares representing 8.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sun Valley Gold holds 4,667K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,752K shares, representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPTA by 139.16% over the last quarter.

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 2,330K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perpetua Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States. Antimony is a federally designated critical mineral for its use in the national defense, aerospace and technology sectors. In addition to the company’s commitments to transparency, accountability, environmental stewardship, safety and community engagement, Perpetua Resources adopted formal ESG commitments.

