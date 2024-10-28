Perpetua Resources management to meet virtually with Roth MKM

Virtual Meeting to be held with President & CEO Cherry on October 30 hosted by Roth MKM.
- Perpetua Resources price target raised to $15 from $12 at Roth MKM
- Perpetua Resources price target raised to C$22 from C$19 at National Bank
- Perpetua Resources upgraded to Buy from Speculative Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald
- Perpetua Resources initiated with an Outperform at National Bank
- Perpetua Resources Secures Future with Stibnite Gold Project
