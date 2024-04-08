News & Insights

Perpetua Receives Letter Of Interest From EXIM For Potential Debt Financing

April 08, 2024 — 07:21 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Perpetua Resources Corp. (PPTA) said it received a Letter of Interest from the Export-Import Bank of the United States for potential debt financing of up to $1.8 billion through EXIM's Make More in America and China and Transformational Exports Program initiatives. EXIM's Letter of Interest is in support of the proposed capital funding plan by Perpetua Resources Idaho Inc. for the Stibnite-Gold Project.

Perpetua Resources said the EXIM debt funding could fund a substantial portion of the estimated costs to build the Stibnite Gold Project. The company expects to submit a formal application to EXIM in 2024.

