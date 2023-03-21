Pernod Ricard USA To Buy Majority Stake In Whiskey Brand Skrewball

(RTTNews) - Pernod Ricard SA (PDRDF.PK, PDRDY.PK, PRN.L), a spirits and wines firm, said on Tuesday that its American unit has inked a deal to buy a majority stake in Skrewball, a peanut butter flavored whiskey brand.

Financial terms of the transaction are not known.

With the move, Pernod gets a complementary brand to its portfolio of spirits and wine brands, to continue building on its longstanding consumer centric and premiumization strategy.

Skrewball, founded in 2018 by Steven and Brittany Yeng, has been established as a consumer favorite in the flavored whiskey category, with the brand surpassing the symbolic milestone of half-a-million nine-liter cases sold in 2022.

In the deal, Debevoise & Plimpton LLP acted as legal advisor to Pernod Ricard.

Perella Weinberg Partners acted as financial advisor to Skrewball.

