Pernod Ricard Sets Mid-term Ambition Under Its Conviviality Platform

(RTTNews) - Pernod Ricard SA (PDRDF.PK, PDRDY.PK, PRN.L) said its Conviviality Platform, as the next step in Transform and Accelerate fiscal 2023 to fiscal 2025 strategic plan, is about leveraging the power of data, the Group's portfolio of brands and distribution network to further stretch profitable and sustainable growth.

The Group noted that the Conviviality Platform has the mid-term ambition of 4 to 7% annual topline growth framework aiming for the upper end of the range. It targets operating leverage of approximately 50-60 bps pa, provided topline within 4 to 7% range.

