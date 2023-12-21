Pernod Ricard sells Becherovka bitter brand to Maspex - statement

PARIS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - French spirits group Pernod Ricard PERP.PA on Thursday announced it would sell its Becherovka bitter brand and related assets, including a factory in the Czech town of Karlovy, to Poland's Maspex Group.

The deal is expected to close by June 2024, the company said, who did not disclose the value of the transaction.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney and Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

