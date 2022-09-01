Pernod Ricard sees good start to Q1 after results beat forecast

PARIS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Pernod Ricard PERP.PA on Thursday posted a stronger-than-expected 19% organic rise of its full-year 2021/22 operating profit, driven by strong demand in Europe, China and the United States and cost control.

The owner of Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and Martell cognac said that in an environment that remained volatile it expected "dynamic broad based sales growth, on a normalising comparison basis, with a good start to the first quarter" which started in July.

The world's second-biggest spirits group said that with recurring free cash flow at a record 1.926 billion euros ($1.93 billion), it was offering shareholders a 32% dividend hike to 4.12 euros per share and a new buyback scheme worth 500 million to 750 million euros.

Over the twelve months to June 30, the firm's profit from recurring operations reached 3.024 billion euros, an organic rise of 19%. Analysts' had forecast 18.1%.

Sales reached 10.701 billion euros, an organic rise of 17%, with sales in the fourth quarter alone rising 14%.

($1 = 0.9989 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

