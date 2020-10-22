Pernod Ricard SA Q1 Sales Down 6% On Organic Basis - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Pernod Ricard SA (PDRDF.PK, PDRDY.PK, PRN.L) reported first quarter sales of 2.24 billion euros, an organic decline of 6%. Reported sales declined 10% due to unfavourable FX impacts, mainly from US Dollar and emerging market currencies.

Alexandre Ricard, CEO, said: "Our first quarter is encouraging. Sales were still in decline, but the business has recovered significantly from fourth quarter, thanks to the partial reopening of the On-trade and the strong resilience of our brands in the Off-trade."

Pernod Ricard expects second quarter to still be strongly impacted by Covid-19, but sales to return to growth in second half.

