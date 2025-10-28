Pernod Ricard SA - Depositary Receipt (PRNDY) Price Target Decreased by 21.54% to 38.17

The average one-year price target for Pernod Ricard SA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:PRNDY) has been revised to $38.17 / share. This is a decrease of 21.54% from the prior estimate of $48.65 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.80 to a high of $68.03 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.50% from the latest reported closing price of $29.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pernod Ricard SA - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRNDY is 0.28%, an increase of 32.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 31.33% to 1,110K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 467K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 473K shares , representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRNDY by 11.88% over the last quarter.

BEEX - The BeeHive ETF holds 146K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 145K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRNDY by 5.88% over the last quarter.

MAINSTAY VP FUNDS TRUST - MainStay VP Balanced Portfolio Initial Class holds 92K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 88K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares , representing an increase of 35.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRNDY by 45.19% over the last quarter.

Mar Vista Investment Partners holds 72K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares , representing an increase of 3.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRNDY by 1.91% over the last quarter.

