Pernod Ricard SA - Depositary Receipt (PRNDY) Price Target Decreased by 20.69% to 33.51

The average one-year price target for Pernod Ricard SA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:PRNDY) has been revised to $33.51 / share. This is a decrease of 20.69% from the prior estimate of $42.25 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$1.10 to a high of $68.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.57% from the latest reported closing price of $29.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pernod Ricard SA - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 36.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRNDY is 0.37%, an increase of 24.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 63.63% to 355K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BEEX - The BeeHive ETF holds 146K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 145K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRNDY by 5.88% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 86K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares , representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRNDY by 17.22% over the last quarter.

QLTI - GMO International Quality ETF holds 36K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing an increase of 46.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRNDY by 11.77% over the last quarter.

Nbc Securities holds 29K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing an increase of 18.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRNDY by 9.26% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 22K shares. No change in the last quarter.

