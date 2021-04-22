Markets

Pernod Ricard Q3 Sales Climb, Declares Dividend; Sees Growth In Q4, FY21

(RTTNews) - French drinks company Pernod Ricard SA (PDRDF.PK, PDRDY.PK, PRN.L) reported Thursday that its third-quarter sales grew 12.6 percent to 1.96 billion euros from last year's 1.74 billion euros. Organic sales growth was 19.1 percent.

Americas sales increased 3 percent, and the growth was 28 percent in Asia/ Rest of World and 2 percent in Europe.

For the nine months, sales declined 3.7 percent from last year to 6.94 billion euros.

Further, the company announced an interim dividend of 1.33 euros per share. The final dividend will be subject to the AGM decision on November 10.

Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We expect our Sales to accelerate in Q4 and accordingly are providing guidance of an organic growth in Profit from Recurring Operations for full-year FY21 of c. +10 percent."

