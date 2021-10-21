Markets

Pernod Ricard Q1 Sales Climbs; Sees Good Sales Growth To Continue Through FY22

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French drinks company Pernod Ricard SA (PDRDF.PK, PDRDY.PK, PRN.L) reported Thursday that its first-quarter sales totaled 2.72 billion euros, a growth of 22 percent from last year's 2.24 billion euros. Organic sales growth was 20 percent.

The company recorded very dynamic start in all regions, with robust demand and strong shipments ahead of festive season.

Americas sales grew 15 percent, and the growth was 26 percent in Asia/ Rest of World, and 23 percent in Europe.

Strategic International Brands sales grew 24 percent, with broad-based growth, in particular for Martell, Jameson, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal and Absolut. Positive price/mix. Strategic Local Brands sales increased 15 percent, driven by strong double-digit growth of Seagram's Indian whiskies.

Specialty Brands sales were up 21 percent, while strategic Wines sales fell 7 percent due in particular to New Zealand supply constraints.

Looking ahead, Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We expect good sales growth to continue through FY22, albeit moderating vs. Q1. We will continue to implement our strategy, notably accelerating our digital transformation and reinvesting to seize present and future growth opportunities."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular