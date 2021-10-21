Pernod Ricard Q1 sales beat forecasts with strong demand in China and U.S.

US Markets

French spirits maker Pernod Ricard said it expected good sales growth to continue through its 2022 fiscal year, although it could moderate a touch, after strong demand in China, the United States and India helped it deliver forecast-beating 20% sales growth in the first quarter.

Pernod, the world's second-biggest spirits group behind Diageo DGE.L, said the consumption of products by people staying at home remained resilient, while its markets were also supported by the re-opening of bars and restaurants as COVID-19 restrictions eased.

Travel retail was still very subdued although it benefited in the quarter from a low comparison basis.

Pernod Ricard's fiscal year started on July 1.

For the first quarter ended Sept. 30, Pernod - which owns Martell cognac, Mumm champagne and Absolut vodka - reported sales of 2.718 billion euros ($3.17 billion), a like-for-like rise of 20%, which came above market expectations for a 15.7% sales rise.

($1 = 0.8583 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)

